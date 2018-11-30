Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Back with Boston
Wanamaker was recalled from the Maine Red Claws of the G League on Friday.
Wanamaker was assigned to Maine for Thursday's game against the Windy City Bulls, and he scored 23 points to go along with four assists off the bench in the contest. He'll now rejoin the Celtics for Friday's home game against the Cavaliers.
