Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Clear of injury report
Wanamaker (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Hawks.
The veteran guard was originally considered probable with the left ankle sprain, and he'll be able to play Friday, as expected. Kemba Walker (knee) and Marcus Smart (thigh) are back in action Friday, but the absences of Gordon Hayward (foot) and Jaylen Brown (ankle) should provide plenty of opportunities for Wanamaker off the bench.
More News
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Likely to play Friday•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Another sound effort off bench•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Logs 26 minutes, scores 15 in win•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Dishes out five dimes•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Tallies eight dimes, no turnovers•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Officially cleared•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...