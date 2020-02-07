Wanamaker (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Hawks.

The veteran guard was originally considered probable with the left ankle sprain, and he'll be able to play Friday, as expected. Kemba Walker (knee) and Marcus Smart (thigh) are back in action Friday, but the absences of Gordon Hayward (foot) and Jaylen Brown (ankle) should provide plenty of opportunities for Wanamaker off the bench.