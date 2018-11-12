Wanamaker received a DNP-Coach's Decision in Sunday's 100-94 loss in Portland.

After seven seasons overseas, packed with hard travel yet lots of playing time, Wanamaker is now shifting gears into a role of cheer leading and offering deep bench insurance during his first season in The Association. The veteran guard has only appeared in two of 13 contests for Boston. At 29 years of age, he's too old to need further seasoning in the NBA G League. Wanamaker's role will not change unless multiple drastic injuries beset the Celtics' roster.