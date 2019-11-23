Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Dazzles off bench once again
Wanamaker had 14 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-4 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench during Friday's 96-92 loss at Denver.
Wanamaker has reached double-digit scoring for the third straight game, and he might be in line for an uptick in playing time moving forward in the event Kemba Walker (concussion) is forced to miss additional time after being stretchered off the floor Friday. Boston will have two days off before returning to action Monday versus Sacramento, so expect clarity on Walker's status to arrive at some point over the weekend.
