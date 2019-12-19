Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Deemed probable
Wanamaker (hip) is probable for Friday's game against the Pistons.
Wanamaker is dealing with a left hip issue, though it doesn't sound like it will keep him from suiting up Friday. Through seven games this month, he's averaging 6.7 points, 2.7 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 20.4 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Plays 26 minutes in win•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Logs 22 minutes•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Disappoints in backup role•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Dazzles off bench once again•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Another nice performance Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Reaches double-figures in win•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.