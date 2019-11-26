Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Disappoints in backup role
Wanamaker managed just three points (0-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists and one rebound in 21 minutes during Monday's 103-102 victory over Sacramento.
Wanamaker had been a hot pickup in many leagues with Kemba Walker (neck) ruled out. However, it was not a good night as Wanamaker missed all eight of his shot attempts. He has been a sneaky source of points, assists and threes over the past week and this was simply an off-night. He is by no means a must-roster player but could still be picked up in deeper formats to see if he can turn things around Wednesday.
