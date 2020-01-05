Play

Wanamaker had two points (1-1 FG), five assists, one rebound and one steal in 19 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 111-104 win at Chicago.

Wanamaker has settled himself as Kemba Walker's backup, but he isn't getting enough minutes to be fantasy relevant even if the star point guard is out. As such, he should be left on waivers in all formats.

