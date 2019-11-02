Wanamaker finished with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 15 minutes during Friday's 104-102 win over the Knicks.

Wanamaker saw a season-high 15 minutes Friday, translating his extra run into a solid all-around line. The Pittsburgh product flashed some deft passing skills while managing to convert each shot he attempted. Despite a strong outing, Wanamaker isn't expected to play meaningful minutes for the Celtics this year and can safely be kept off of fantasy radars.