Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Finalizing contract with Celtics
Wanamaker is finalizing a contract with the Celtics, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Similar to what they did with Shane Larkin last year, the Celtics went back overseas to bring over guard depth. Wanamaker is a graduate of Pittsburgh (2007-2011) and played with Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce this past season, averaging 16.7 points, 4.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds. That earned the 28-year-old All-EuroLeague Second Team honors, as well as a look from multiple NBA teams. According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Celtics are trying to lock him in for two years, though the exact numbers haven't been released quite yet. He'll provide depth in the backcourt right away behind the likes of Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier, and Wanamaker has the ability to play both on and off the ball.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....