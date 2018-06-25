Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Finalizing contract with Celtics

Wanamaker is finalizing a contract with the Celtics, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Similar to what they did with Shane Larkin last year, the Celtics went back overseas to bring over guard depth. Wanamaker is a graduate of Pittsburgh (2007-2011) and played with Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce this past season, averaging 16.7 points, 4.6 assists and 3.1 rebounds. That earned the 28-year-old All-EuroLeague Second Team honors, as well as a look from multiple NBA teams. According to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe, the Celtics are trying to lock him in for two years, though the exact numbers haven't been released quite yet. He'll provide depth in the backcourt right away behind the likes of Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier, and Wanamaker has the ability to play both on and off the ball.