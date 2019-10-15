Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Gets starting nod
Wanamaker (hamstring) is starting Tuesday's preseason game against the Cavaliers.
As expected, Wanamaker has been cleared to play Tuesday after shaking off a left hamstring issue. He'll start alongside Carsen Edwards, Semi Ojeleye, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.
