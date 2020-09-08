Wanamaker had 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) and three rebounds in Monday's Game 5 win over Toronto.

On a night when the Celtics didn't shoot the three-ball well as a team, Wanamaker made his presence known off the bench, draining three three-pointers on his way to a playoff-high 15 points. It was Wanamaker's highest point total in any game since Aug. 7.