Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: In similar role as last season
Through three games, Wanamaker is averaging 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists over six minutes per game, essentially fulfilling the same minor bench role as last season.
The 30-year-old guard is in only his second NBA season after playing many seasons overseas. He provides a positive bench presence without griping about minutes. Wanamaker will need a few injuries to Boston's backcourt before he'll see meaningful minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Scores 11 points in 23 minutes•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Gets starting nod•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Questionable Sunday•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Officially re-Signs with Boston•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Returning to Celtics•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...