Through three games, Wanamaker is averaging 2.0 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists over six minutes per game, essentially fulfilling the same minor bench role as last season.

The 30-year-old guard is in only his second NBA season after playing many seasons overseas. He provides a positive bench presence without griping about minutes. Wanamaker will need a few injuries to Boston's backcourt before he'll see meaningful minutes.