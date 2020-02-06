Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Likely to play Friday
Wanamaker is probable for Friday's game against the Hawks due to a sprained left ankle.
Wanamaker has emerged from Wednesday's win over the Magic with a sprained ankle, but he should still take the court Friday. Since the new year, he's averaging 6.1 points, 2.4 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 18.7 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Another sound effort off bench•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Logs 26 minutes, scores 15 in win•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Dishes out five dimes•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Tallies eight dimes, no turnovers•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Officially cleared•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Deemed probable•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...