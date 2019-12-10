Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Logs 22 minutes
Wanamaker managed three points (1-6 FG, 1-2 FT) and three assists in 22 minutes during Monday's 110-88 win over the Cavaliers.
Wanamaker saw decent minutes in the blowout, as only two Celtics (Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum) earned at least 30 minutes. Despite the subpar line, Wanamaker has been efficient as the team's backup point guard. Nevertheless, he's best reserved for use in deeper formats as long as Kemba Walker is healthy.
