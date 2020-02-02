Wanamaker totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, two steals and a rebound across 26 minutes in Saturday's 116-95 win over the 76ers.

Wanamaker's 26 minutes mark his highest total since logging 27 minutes of court time in late December. It's customary for the Pittsburgh product to spend more time on the floor with the second unit when there's a backcourt injury, so it was no surprise to see the 6=4 guard logging the team's fourth-best scoring total with Kemba Walker (groin) sidelined.