Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Officially cleared
Wanamaker (hip) has been cleared to play Friday against the Pistons, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Wanamaker will be ready to roll for Friday's matchup. He's averaging 21.2 minutes and 5.8 points over his last five games.
