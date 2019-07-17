Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Officially re-Signs with Boston
Wanamaker has officially re-signed with the Boston Celtics, NBA.com reports.
It was reported on July 2nd that Boston and Wanamaker had agreed to a one year deal, per ESPN's Wojnarowski. The 29-year-old NBA sophomore will add some bench depth behind Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart at point guard. But Wanamaker might struggle to see more floor time than rookie Carsen Edwards, who was impressive during summer league. Ultimately, Wanamaker's fate in 2019-20 might be landing in street clothes more often than not.
