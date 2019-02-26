Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Out due to illness
Wanamaker won't be available for Tuesday's game against Toronto due to illness.
Wanamaker was a late addition to Boston's injury report, although he hasn't seen much run even when healthy of this season. He's played in three of the last five games, collecting seven total points, three rebounds and three assists over that stretch.
