Wanamaker posted eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three assists, three rebounds and one steal over 21 minutes in Tuesday's 112-106 loss to the Heat.

This was a nice bounce back game from the reserve guard after going scoreless versus the Trail Blazers on Sunday. Wanamaker has averaged 19 minutes of run over three Orlando bubble games, which is right in line with his season average. It was thought Wanamaker might see more run with Kemba Walker (knee) on a minutes restriction, but that didn't happen. Walker played 27 minutes in Tuesday's loss, so Wanamaker's window of opportunity seems to have closed. Boston now faces the Nets Wednesday in the second game of back-to-backs for both squads.