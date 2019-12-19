Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Plays 26 minutes in win
Wanamaker delivered seven points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 109-103 win over the Mavericks
Wanamaker's big minutes were needed due to Marcus Smart (eye) missing another contest. For the season, Wanamaker has yet to receive a DNP and his per game minutes are up from 9.5 last year to 18.2 this season. He appeared in only 36 games last season. Through seven December matches, Wanamaker is averaging 20.7 minutes of run per tilt. The 30-year-old appears much more confident this year relative to last year's rookie season. The Celtics now head home for Friday's match-up versus the Pistons.
