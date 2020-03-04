Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Plays 29 minutes in loss
Wanamaker registered nine points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 129-120 loss to the Nets.
Wanamaker logged his second-highest minute mark against the Nets, as he took advantage of a depleted backcourt to earn more playing time. Wanamaker should experience a rise on his minutes tally due to the fact names such as Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Gordon Hayward are not completely healthy. This could translate to bigger numbers on a short-term basis.
