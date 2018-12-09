Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Plays seven minutes in blowout win
Wanamaker delivered four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over seven minutes in Saturday's 133-77 blowout win in Chicago.
All of Wanamaker's minutes occurred when this game was well in hand for the Celtics. The 29 year-old veteran is generally an insurance policy for this very deep Boston roster. He's averaging only 6 minutes per game and is still looking up at Kyrie Irving, Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart on the Celtic point guard depth chart.
