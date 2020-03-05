Wanamaker collected six points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 112-106 win over the Cavaliers.

With Kemba Walker (knee), Gordon Hayward (knee) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) all out, Wanamaker received the spot start and was mostly ineffective in the win. However, this is the most playing time the second-year guard has logged 46 games. Brown is expected to miss the next week and if either Walker or Hayward join him on the sidelines for Friday's matchup versus the Jazz, Wanamaker could see over 25 minutes again. If this situation unfolds, the 30-year-old will be a solid cheap option to target for daily-fantasy formats.