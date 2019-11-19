Wanamaker supplied 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six assists, three steals and a rebound in 29 minutes during Monday's win over the Suns.

Wanamaker reached double-figures for the third time in his past five games while distributing a season-high six assists in a career-high 29 minutes. The 29-year-old saw extended minutes due to Marcus Smart exiting the game early with an ankle injury. If Smart's forced to miss time, Wanamaker appears to be first in line for an expanded role, as Javonte Green, who's currently listed as Smart's primary backup on the depth chart, was a healthy scratch.