Wanamaker has signed a one-year deal with the Celtics, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Wanamaker, who joined the Celtics last season for his rookie campaign after six years in Europe, will remain with the team as a bench point guard option. Wanamaker saw relatively limited action last season, playing just 343 total minutes. However, with Terry Rozier off to Charlotte, it's possible Wanamaker will be able to carve out a slightly larger role.