Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Scored nine points in win
Wanamaker logged nine points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), three assists, three rebounds and two steals in Thursday's 108-87 win over Charlotte.
Boston's commanding lead in the third quarter allowed the 30-year-old sophomore to score a season-high nine points, despite playing just 16 minutes. Wanamaker is only averaging 11 minutes per game, and likely won't see a significant uptick in minutes unless injuries jeopardize the Celtics' backcourt depth.
