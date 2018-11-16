Wanamaker delivered 20 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes in Thursday's 108-104 home loss to the Raptors 405.

Wanamaker was one of three Celtic players, along with Robert Williams and Guerschon Yabusele, assigned to the Red Claws for a boost in playing time. Unfortunately, Crustacean Nation still suffered a loss, dropping to 1-4. Wanamaker still delivered a professional, efficient stat line while leading the Claws in scoring. Maine must now prepare for the second back-to-back game of the homestand, facing the Mad Ants Friday night.