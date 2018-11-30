Wannaker came off the bench to produce 23 points and four assists in the Red Claws' 106-105 loss to the Windy City Bulls.

This was Wanamaker's second game with the Red Claws and first since being assigned yesterday to the G League squad. With the surprising release of Walter Lemon, there are suddenly lots of available minutes in Maine's backcourt. Whether Wanamaker will remain with Maine or be called back up by the Celtics is unclear.