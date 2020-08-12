Wanamaker generated eight points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one steal and zero turnovers over 19 minutes in Tuesday's 122-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Over seven Orlando bubble games, Wanamaker has averaged 19.6 minutes per game, which is right on par with his season average (19.3). Boston has now won four straight and had already locked in third place seeding in the East. Wanamaker could see extra minutes on Thursday versus Washington if coach Brad Stevens decides to rest his starters before the playoffs.