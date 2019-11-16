Wanamaker chipped in with 9 points (2-4 FG, 5-6 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal over 18 minutes in Friday's 105-100 road win over the Warriors.

Wanamaker supplied nine of the meager 17 points provided by Boston's bench during this close win. Boston will need more bench production if they want their winning streak to continue through this five-game road trip. Wanamaker is seeing a larger role for Boston in his second season as a Celtic. He's averaging 13.5 minutes of run through the first 11 games, with no DNP's. That's a drastic change from last season, when Wanamaker appeared in only 36 games. Still, Wanamaker will continue to battle with rookie Carsen Edwards for back-up point guard duties behind Kemba Walker.