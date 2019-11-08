Wanamaker logged nine points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), three assists, three rebounds and two steals in Thursday's 108-87 win over Charlotte.

Boston's commanding lead in the third quarter allowed the 30-year-old sophomore to score a season-high nine points, despite him playing just 16 minutes. Wanamaker is only averaging 11 minutes per game, and he likely won't see a significant uptick in minutes unless injuries jeopardize the Celtics' backcourt depth.