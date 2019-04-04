Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Sees 13 minutes in win
Wanamaker generated two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 13 minutes in Wednesday's 112-102 win over the Heat.
The reserve point guard usually only sees the floor when either Kyrie Irving or Terry Rozier are absent, though all three guards were active in Wednesday's win. That said, Rozier's flat one for five shooting may have opened the door slightly for Wanamaker. The veteran reserve has been a DNP in 11 of Boston's last 14 games, so the extra run was surprising. Don't expect similar minutes from Wanamaker Friday, as Boston faces Indiana in a key playoff seeding match-up.
