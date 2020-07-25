Wanamaker posted seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two assists, and one rebound over 13 minutes in Friday's 98-84 scrimmage loss to the Thunder.

Wanamaker was one of eight Boston reserves to see double-digit playing time after coach Brad Stevens benched his starters at halftime. The Thunder dominated Boston for all four quarters, as Boston seemed more interested in regaining their game legs versus winning the contest. Wanamaker remains behind Kemba Walker (knee) and Marcus Smart on the point guard depth chart, though Boston is resting Walker in an effort to make sure his hurt knee is fresh for the playoffs. That might lead to Wanamaker, in Orlando, seeing a little more than the 19.3 minutes per contest he averaged over his first 63 appearances. Walker did not play in Friday's scrimmage.