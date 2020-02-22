Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Sees 22 minutes in win
Wanamaker generated six points (1-4 FG, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 22 minutes in Friday's 127-117 win at Minnesota.
The boost in playing time was expected with Kemba Walker (knee) out. Wanamaker was the back-up point guard when Marcus Smart needed a breather. What's surprising is Wanamaker didn't attempt any threes. Over his past 27 games, Wanamaker has averaged 6.3 points and 1.6 three point attempts over 19 minutes of run. The 30-year-old veteran may again need to provide extra minutes should Walker remain out for Sunday's matchup with the Lakers.
