Wanamaker delivered three points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal across nine minutes in Wednesday's 111-82 home win over the Bulls.

Wanamaker's appearance broke a string of seven straight DNP's. All of the point guards minutes came in garbage time with Boston holding a 20 point plus lead. The home win must have been gratifying for the C's after a very difficult 1-4 road trip. Boston will face a much tougher challenge on Friday at home versus the Raptors.