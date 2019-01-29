Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Sees six minutes in win
Wanamaker eked out three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one turnover over six minutes in Monday's 112-104 home win over the Nets.
With Kyrie Irving out (hip), Wanamaker saw some brief playing time versus the speed-oriented Nets. He's now played in only four of Boston's last nine matches, averaging 15 minutes, 6.8 points and 2.0 assists per game when he does play. With Irving probably sitting Wednesday, Wanamaker could again see the floor in a minor support role versus Charlotte.
More News
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: 13 points off the bench•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Plays seven minutes in blowout win•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Back with Boston•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Scores 23 in Red Claw loss•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Assigned to G League•
-
Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Rejoins Celtics•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...