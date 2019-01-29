Wanamaker eked out three points (1-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one turnover over six minutes in Monday's 112-104 home win over the Nets.

With Kyrie Irving out (hip), Wanamaker saw some brief playing time versus the speed-oriented Nets. He's now played in only four of Boston's last nine matches, averaging 15 minutes, 6.8 points and 2.0 assists per game when he does play. With Irving probably sitting Wednesday, Wanamaker could again see the floor in a minor support role versus Charlotte.