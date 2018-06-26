Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Signs one-year deal with Boston
Wanamaker's contract with the Celtics is a one-year, $831,311 rookie minimum deal, international reporter David Pick reports.
The contract is fully guaranteed, though Pick notes Wanamaker is leaving roughly $3.8 million on the table, which he would have earned if he signed with Barcelona overseas. It appears Wanamaker is taking a bit of a risk here, though it could pay off next offseason if the 28-year-old shows to be a valuable reserve option in the backcourt. The Celtics are expected to lose Shane Larkin during free agency and there's a chance Marcus Smart is also stolen away by another organization, which should give Wanamaker a chance to earn a role in the rotation behind the likes of Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier.
