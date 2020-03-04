Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Starting Wednesday vs. Cavaliers
Wanamaker will start Wednesday's contest against the Cavaliers, Celtics play-by-play analyst Sean Grande reports.
With Gordon Hayward (knee), Kemba Walker (rest) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) all sidelined, coach Brad Stevens will opt to put Wanamaker and Marcus Smart in the backcourt against Cleveland. It will mark Wanamaker's first career start. In the 14 games that he's seen at least 24 minutes this season, Wanamaker has averaged 10.4 points, 3.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals.
