Wanamaker posted 11 points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists, five steals and zero turnovers over 25 minutes in Tuesday's 117-114 overtime ECF Game 1 loss to Miami.

Over Wanamaker's two year NBA career, he's never had a regular season or overtime game with five steals until Tuesday night's contest. His six assists and and five made free throws were both playoff career highs. This was his second ever playoff game with 24 or more minutes of play. The reserve guard had an excellent defensive game and even replaced center Daniel Theis in overtime when Theis fouled out. Boston will look to turn things around Thursday night in Game 2 versus the Heat.