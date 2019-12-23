Wanamaker finished with zero points (0-1 FG), eight assists, two rebounds and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 119-93 win over the Hornets.

Wanamaker amassed a career high in dimes while committing zero turnovers. Moreover, Wanamaker has earned at least 20 minutes in five of his last six appearances due to the absence of Marcus Smart (eye), though it's unclear whether Smart will be ready to return for Wednesday's tilt versus the Raptors.