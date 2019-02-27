Celtics' Brad Wanamaker: Will be available
Wanamaker will be available for Wednesday's game against the Blazers, Celtics play-by-play man Sean Grande reports.
Wanamaker was battling an illness at shootaround in the morning, but he's apparently made some progress and will be an option off the bench for Brad Stevens, who may need to use him with Terry Rozier (knee) sidelined.
