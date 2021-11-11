Thomas (shoulder) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Milwaukee.
Thomas has been dealing with a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder and will be unavailable for a second consecutive game. The 24-year-old has yet to make his season debut.
More News
-
Celtics' Brodric Thomas: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Celtics' Brodric Thomas: Reaches two-way deal with Boston•
-
Brodric Thomas: Waived by Cleveland•
-
Cavaliers' Brodric Thomas: Inks two-way deal with Cleveland•
-
Cavaliers' Brodric Thomas: Grabs season-high six boards•
-
Cavaliers' Brodric Thomas: Not getting playing time•