Caboclo agreed to a training camp contract with the Celtics on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Caboclo spent the previous two seasons in France and Brazil after bouncing between four different franchises for seven NBA seasons. He'll join Boston on a training camp deal as he competes for a spot on the team's roster for 2022-23. Caboclo's most productive NBA season was 2018-19, when he appeared in 34 games for the Grizzlies while averaging 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 23.5 minutes per contest.