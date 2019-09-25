Play

Celtics' Bryce Brown: Joining Celtics for camp

Brown will join the Celtics for training camp, Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports reports.

A senior out of Auburn, Brown went undrafted this summer. He played for the Kings' summer league team, averaging 6.7 points and 1.4 rebounds across 12.2 minutes per game. He'll look to make the Celtics' final roster.

