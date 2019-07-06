Edwards chipped in 20 points (7-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three steals, and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 96-82 win over the 76ers.

Edwards enjoyed an impressive debut performance, canning five triples and swiping three steals en route to a victory. The addition of fellow pint-sized point guard Kemba Walker likely means there will be fairly limited minutes for Edwards to make his mark as a rookie. Still, his ability to sink shots from deep beyond the arc combined with his hard-nosed style of play could allow him to crack the rotation, albeit in a limited role, almost right away.