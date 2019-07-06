Celtics' Carsen Edwards: 20 points in summer league debut
Edwards chipped in 20 points (7-17 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three steals, and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Saturday's 96-82 win over the 76ers.
Edwards enjoyed an impressive debut performance, canning five triples and swiping three steals en route to a victory. The addition of fellow pint-sized point guard Kemba Walker likely means there will be fairly limited minutes for Edwards to make his mark as a rookie. Still, his ability to sink shots from deep beyond the arc combined with his hard-nosed style of play could allow him to crack the rotation, albeit in a limited role, almost right away.
More News
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.