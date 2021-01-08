Edwards (COVID-19) is available for Friday's game against the Wizards, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

The 22-year-old was cleared to play Friday through contact tracing, but Tristan Thompson, Robert Williams and Grant Williams are unavailable due to the league's health and safety protocols. Edwards is averaging 7.3 minutes in four games this season, but he could have an increased role versus Washington if Jeff Teague (ankle) remains sidelined.