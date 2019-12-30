Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Dispatched to G League
The Celtics assigned Edwards to the G League's Maine Red Claws on Monday.
No longer a member of the NBA rotation, Edwards will head to the G League in search of playing time. Expect him to suit up for Maine in its next game Tuesday versus the Delaware Blue Claws before rejoining the Celtics prior to Friday's matchup with the Hawks.
