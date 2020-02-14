Edwards didn't play during the Celtics' 116-105 loss at the Rockets on Tuesday.

The point guard has seen action in just one of Boston's last five games, notching one rebound in two minutes at Houston on Feb. 11. Edwards has struggled for playing time of late, as he has appeared in just five games since Jan. 13 and shouldn't have any sort of upside in most formats since he has been unable to crack Doc Rivers' rotation through most of the 2019-20 season.