Celtics' Carsen Edwards: Does not play against Jazz
Edwards didn't leave the bench in Wednesday's 114-103 road win at Utah.
Edwards has only played five total minutes during Boston's last nine games. It seems he would be better served by another visit to the Maine Red Claws to receive a boost in playing time and minutes.
