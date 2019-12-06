Edwards produced five points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), an assist and a steal in Wednesday's 112-93 victory against the Heat.

The 21-year-old can thank Tyler Herro for most of his stat line. Edwards forced a turnover from the Miami rookie and immediately assisted a Brad Wanamaker three for his only steal and assist. His only field goal came from a lapse in Herro's concentration that allowed teammate Kemba Walker to find the Purdue product for an open three. Apart from that, the 6-foot-1 guard was largely unimpressive and will likely continue to serve a limited role in what has been a dominant Celtics team to start the 2019-20 season.